Donna Lamb

June 21, 1924 – August 10, 2023

Donna Lamb born June 21, 1924 at home on the family farm near Rosalie, Nebraska died August 10, 2023 surrounded by the love and support of her family.

She loved the farm. The youngest of four, she enjoyed being the tomboy sister doing whatever her older brothers did or tricked her into doing. Extended family lived in the area nurturing her devotion to family.

The family moved from the farm to Lyons, Nebraska in 1936. She attended school in Lyons and worked at the family cafe becoming the darling of all the customers, regular or not. In high school, she was a drum major in the band doing the nearly impossible back bend almost touching her hat on the ground. She was one of the founders of the social clique calling themselves the “Nut Sisters”.

After high school, she moved to Lincoln to attend Lincoln School of Commerce. It was while she was in school in Lincoln that she met a University ROTC student named Bob Lamb.

While Bob went off to war in Europe, she went to work in New York City and then Atlanta working on pay for officers in World War II. Many adventures were had during these times including sneaking into a Frank Sinatra concert with two friends and the help of a busload of Navy Seamen.

Following the German surrender, Bob returned home for leave before being redeployed to the Pacific. A wedding was put together in a few days and she and Bob were married August 9, 1945. Japan surrendered while they were on their honeymoon and Bob was discharged from the Army thereafter.

They returned to Nebraska and lived in several cities for Bob's career with the Soil Conservation Service. Donna worked in various positions ultimately retiring as an Assistant School Secretary in Red Cloud, Nebraska.

After retirement, they found themselves in Lincoln more than Red Cloud following their grandsons' activities and attending Husker football and basketball games. A move to Lincoln 34 years ago was a natural, so that they could continue following the “boys”.

She loved anything and everything about or related to her grandsons and great-grandsons.

Her oldest nephew recently called her the “rock” of the family, being the first person called on by anyone and caring for everyone. She could do it all.

She belonged to Trinity United Methodist Church, the Trinity Triniteers and P.E.O. Chapter ES.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Lamb, her daughter Sherry Lamb Schirmer, and other family.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Diane Lamb, her grandsons Cortney (Kelly) Lamb, Kyle Lamb and Jeffrey Lamb, great-grandsons Tyler Lamb and Magnus Lamb, son-in-law Steve Schirmer and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to family scheduling, a Celebration of Life will take place September 15, 2023 at 10:30 am at Trinity United Methodist Church. Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

Memorials to Bryan West Medical Center Hospice Unit or donor's choice.

