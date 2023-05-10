Donna L. (Walker) Buss

March 7, 1929 - May 7, 2023

Donna L. (Walker) Buss, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Sumner Place in Lincoln on Sunday, May 7, 2023. She was born on March 7, 1929, in Beatrice, NE to Frank and Carrie (Dolen) Walker, and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Donna and Ralph L. Buss were married on May 22, 1947, in Beatrice. Donna was a licensed Real Estate broker from 1972-1997. She owned and operated Buss Real Estate along with her husband Ralph and served as a Broker/Office Manager. Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Beatrice and served as Deaconess, member of the board of education, taught Sunday School, and had served as trustee and treasurer for the church. She had served as a volunteer at the Community Food Pantry and was a past member of the local and state Real Estate Brokers Associations. She enjoyed crocheting and caring for people. Donna especially enjoyed the time spent with her family.

Survivors include 3 sons, Jerald L. Buss of Lincoln, Frank L. Buss and wife Lynn of Gretna, and Mark L. Buss and wife Tonia of Beatrice; daughter Sue Sallinger of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, 5 step great great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Bertha Buss of Beatrice. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph Buss (2014); 4 brothers, 5 sisters, and 3 infant siblings; daughter in law Judy Buss; and son in law Don Sallinger.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Beatrice with Rev. Nolan Hayes officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 2:00-8:00 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00 PM, and in state Wednesday at the church one hour preceding the service. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 PM at the church. A memorial has been established to the First Baptist Church and the Massachusetts General Hospital, Faustman Lab for juvenile diabetes research, with the funeral home in charge. Additional service details, video tributes and service livestream, or memories may be found at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.