November 25, 1935 - November 14, 2019
Donna L. Nerud, 84, of Lincoln, passed away on November 14, 2019. Born November 25, 1935 on a farm north of Dorchester, to Edward and Libby (Stehlik) Rezabek. After graduating from Crete High School in 1952, she began working at Fairmont Foods until she married Robert Nerud in 1954. She then moved to Lincoln and was employed at Nebraska Press Association for 46 years. Member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Auxiliary of the American Legion, and volunteer for Alzheimer's Association. Donna was also a housewife, who cooked and loved her children and family.
Survivors include; son, Alan Nerud; daughters, Patricia Thomsen, and Diane (Pete) Smagacz; grandchildren, Adam (Lindsay) Lorraine, Tony (Julianna) Thomsen, and Heather Sullivan; great grandchildren, Mason Sullivan, Reece Sullivan, Emma Thomsen, and Jameson Thomsen; brother, Ed (Mary) Rezabek; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by; husband, parents, sister Lorraine Martens, brother-in-law, Vic Martens, son-in-law, Steve Thomsen, and great-grandson, Avery Lorraine.
Funeral service 1:30 pm, Friday (11/22/19) at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' St. Visitation with family greeting friends 1 hour prior to service time. Burial at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed towards family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.