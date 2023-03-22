Donna L. Aksamit

February 3, 1938 - March 18, 2023

Donna L. Aksamit, 85, of Lincoln passed away March 18, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln, NE after a brief illness. Born in Lincoln on February 3, 1938, to Fred and Lydia (Heinbigner) Gies. Donna spent her early years through high school in North Platte, NE. Donna received a bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in Educational Psychology at UNL. She served as assistant professor and assistant Dean at University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Education and Human Sciences. Dedicated to children, and especially children with disabilities, for the next 30 years she helped prepare special education teachers.

After retiring, Donna founded Great Plaines Education Consultants and worked many years as a consultant, grant writer and program evaluator for the Nebraska Department of Education, Special Education Office, and many other entities. Donna was a member of First Plymouth Church, Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Foster Care Review Board, and P.E.O. She loved her groups and was active in Random Acts of Kindness, OLLI, Gourmet Club, Book Club, and Writing Group. Donna loved competitive sports, country music, and spending time with her many friends and family.

Family members include her daughter Julie Aksamit, Lincoln; son David (April) Aksamit; granddaughters Cayden Aksamit, and Bailey Kellner; grandson Brad Kellner; great-grandson Landon Kellner, Phoenix; sister Vera Engdahl, Lincoln. Preceded in death by her friend Gary Aksamit.

There will be an informal gathering April 15 at 11:00 at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D Street in Lincoln. Gifts her memory may be made to the Donna L. Aksamit Excellence in Special Education Fund 01129630 at the University of Nebraska Foundation, P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln NE 68501-2555. Please make checks payable to the “NU Foundation”, include on the Memo line of the check or enclose a note “In memory of Donna Aksamit”, and provide the fund name or number.You may also visit https://nufoundation.org/fund/01129630/ to donate directly to this fund online. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com