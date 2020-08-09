× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 9, 1946 - July 27, 2020

Donna Kay Inness of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on July 27, 2020, succumbing to heart disease. Donna was born in Tilden, Nebraska to Lyle and Eleanor (Petersen) Inness on September 9, 1946. Donna married the love of her life, Nick Casati, c. 1979, who preceded her in death in 1981. Donna had a gift for learning and teaching. After receiving her bachelor's degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1967, Donna served in the Peace Corps for two years in Korea teaching English.

She went on to further her education by earning a Masters degree at the University of Arizona and her Doctorate at Ohio State University. Donna continued living in Columbus for many years teaching English as a second language at local colleges and universities. Donna eventually returned to Lincoln to care for her aging parents, now deceased. Donna had many interests and a special talent for sewing, especially smocking. She often made gifts of very difficult smocking patterns for friends and family.

Donna leaves behind her four brothers: Jim Inness of Austin, TX; twin brother Ron (Christine) Inness of Marietta, GA; Ken (LuAnn) Inness of Lincoln, NE; and Mark Inness, of Lincoln, NE. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At Donna's request, a service will not be scheduled at this time. As a reflection of Donna's love for animals, especially dogs, please send any memorials to Capital Humane Society of Lincoln. Arrangements: The Nebraska Cremation Society 402-200-3366 NebraskaCremation.com

