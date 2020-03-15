Donna K Meola
View Comments

Donna K Meola

{{featured_button_text}}

Donna K Meola

March 10, 2020

Donna was a vibrant, loving person who loved experiencing life and people through her travels and recording it in many artful ways. Her art was personal and expressed her experiences. Her personality was one of integrity and love.

She is survived by her husband, John Meola; her son, Scott Zimmerman his wife, Amy and her son James Fleege and his fiancé Lydia Cotton Donna's step son, Thomas Meola and wife Kelly, her sisters, Pat Kahm and husband Dan; Susan Teater and husband Ed, Barb Fillaus and husband Bob; Brother Jim Bogenrief and wife Cheryl; her grandchildren: Mckenzie Meola, Madison Meola, Holli Zimmerman, Emily Zimmerman and Justin Zimmerman and his wife Ashley and children Peyton and Carter. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tracey Marie Zimmerman and Son, Jerry Lee Zimmerman.

A memorial service will be held on at St Mark's Methodist Church at a time and date to be determined followed by an on-site luncheon.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Meola, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News