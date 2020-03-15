Donna K Meola

March 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna was a vibrant, loving person who loved experiencing life and people through her travels and recording it in many artful ways. Her art was personal and expressed her experiences. Her personality was one of integrity and love.

She is survived by her husband, John Meola; her son, Scott Zimmerman his wife, Amy and her son James Fleege and his fiancé Lydia Cotton Donna's step son, Thomas Meola and wife Kelly, her sisters, Pat Kahm and husband Dan; Susan Teater and husband Ed, Barb Fillaus and husband Bob; Brother Jim Bogenrief and wife Cheryl; her grandchildren: Mckenzie Meola, Madison Meola, Holli Zimmerman, Emily Zimmerman and Justin Zimmerman and his wife Ashley and children Peyton and Carter. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tracey Marie Zimmerman and Son, Jerry Lee Zimmerman.

A memorial service will be held on at St Mark's Methodist Church at a time and date to be determined followed by an on-site luncheon.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Meola , please visit Tribute Store.