Donna K Meola

March 10, 2020

The memorial for Donna Kay Meola, nee Bogenrief, formerly Zimmerman, TENTATIVELY will be held on 16 October 2020 at St. Mark's Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520 at 11am followed by a luncheon gathering at the same location. A final decision with regard to the memorial will be made on September 1st and announced via the obituary column in the Lincoln Journal Star, the Palm Cheyenne Mortuary in Las Vegas, messages and emails.

