Donna Jean Andersen, 82, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on March 12, 2023, at Summer Place in Lincoln, Nebraska with her family by her side.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 122 W 7th Street in Grand Island, Nebraska. Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island. Pastor Steven Peeler will be officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home, 411 O Street in St. Paul, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com