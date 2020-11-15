June 24, 1924 - November 8, 2020
Donna Ellen Collins, age 96, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Donna was born June 24, 1924 in Farmington, Arkansas to Elmer and Rose Shepardson. She grew up in Beatrice and attended Beatrice Public School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1942. She married Ernest Wollen on October 3, 1942. During World War II she was employed on the Air Force Base and shell factory. Later worked for Lincoln Public Schools as a secretary. On June 24, 1967 she married Vincent Collins in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother Edward Shepardson; sister Norma Staten; daughter Christine Sue Wollen; husband Vincent Collins; step-son Martin Collins; and granddaughter Caitlin St John. Survived by David (Starr) Collins; Pati (Tom) Springer; Nancy (John) Dietrich; and Carol St John; grandchildren: Jacob Dietrich; Collin St John; 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Graveside service November 17, 2020 at 2pm, Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery; family and friends will meet at Gate 2 prior to the service. lincolnfh.com
