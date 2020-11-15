Donna Ellen Collins, age 96, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Donna was born June 24, 1924 in Farmington, Arkansas to Elmer and Rose Shepardson. She grew up in Beatrice and attended Beatrice Public School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1942. She married Ernest Wollen on October 3, 1942. During World War II she was employed on the Air Force Base and shell factory. Later worked for Lincoln Public Schools as a secretary. On June 24, 1967 she married Vincent Collins in Lincoln, Nebraska.