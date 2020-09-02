Donna E. Cave, 97, of Lincoln passed away on August 28, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on May 8, 1923 in Havelock, NE to Dr. Perry Evans DDS & Frances (Seibert) Evans. She graduated from Havelock High School in 1940 and attended the University of Nebraska for one year. She was a secretary for many yearsShe liked to play golf and bridge and was a member of Martha Washington Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Shrine Widows and attended First Evangelical Free Church.