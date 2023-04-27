Donna Dee (Raddatz) Bloch

August 29th, 1958 - April 23, 2023

Donna Dee (Raddatz) Bloch, 64, entered Eternal Glory Sunday, April 23rd while at home comforted by her family. Donna was born on August 29th, 1958, in Lincoln NE. She attended Hartley Elementary, Culler Middle School and graduated from Lincoln Northeast in 1977. She remained a proud Rocket and “Rowdy Rooter” until her death. She graduated from cosmetology school before joining the work force.

She married the love of her life Daniel Bloch in 1982 and was blissfully married 38 years until his passing. She was the mother of four sons who kept her on her toes. Donna had several jobs over the course of her occupational life: Bookkeeper, Hairdresser, Assistant Manager of the Disney Store, Screen Printer, and Jewelry Saleswoman. Whatever the occupation, she excelled with her people skills and work ethic.

Donna had an amazing ability to picture something in her mind and make it. She employed this skill in her artwork, improvements on houses, and ripping apart clothing for alterations. There were multiple occasions where wedding dresses were torn apart and redesigned to make the perfect dress. Donna was kind, generous, loving, determined, decisive, and smart. She welcomed everyone into her home, chased her grandchildren through her home, laughed at the table while playing cards, and supported her boys in every endeavor. Donna was an avid Red Sox and Nebraska Volleyball Fan making multiple trips around the country to see them play.

She is survived by her four sons Jeremy (Talea) Bloch, Bryce (Sarah) Bloch, Nicholas (Toni) Bloch all of Lincoln, and Dustin (Sarah) Bloch of Ashland; she was blessed with seven grandchildren. Brother David Raddatz of Martell, NE, Sisters Debbie (Phil) Dillinger of Buffalo, WY, Gail (Jean Helms) Raddatz of Lincoln as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel, parents Elmer and Maryann (Swain) Raddatz, Brother Dennis Raddatz, her parents-in-law Walter and Pauline (Wendeland) Bloch, Sister-in law Sally (Eastham) Raddatz, along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd Lincoln, NE The service will also be live streamed through the church's YouTube channel. Memorials in her honor can be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church.