Donna Beth Davis, 90, of Lincoln, passed away January 8, 2020. Born November 15, 1929 in Gresham, NE to Fred and Clara (Thomas) Marriott. Ret in 1991, after 29 years as Assistant Vice President of Benefits at Woodman Accident & Life Insurance Co. Donna was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Eagles Auxiliary Aerie #147, Elks Lodge Post #80. Elks Doves Droves #4, American Legion Auxiliary Post #3 and a lifetime member of Parent Teachers Association (PTA).

Family members include her sons Jack (Shirley) Havel, Lincoln, Fred Havel, California; daughter Donita Palmer, Lincoln, Bonita Hoss, Arvada, CO; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Lanny; daughters Pamela Havel and Lynn Roth; grandson Lucas Hoss; brothers Ralph and Gordon; sister Alice.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am Saturday (1-18-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Memorials to donor's favorite charity. Visitation with be from 4-8 pm Friday (1-17-20) at Roper and Sons O Street Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

