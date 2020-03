Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Donita Wulf, 92, Lincoln, formerly of Eagle, passed away March 11, 2020. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday (3-14) Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1009 G St., Eagle. Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Friday with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O St. Memorials to the church or Madonna Foundation.