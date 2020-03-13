July 30, 1927 - March 11, 2020
Donita (Kruger) Wulf, 92, Lincoln, formerly of Eagle, passed away on March 11, 2020. Donita was the second child born to Herman and Emma (Heuke) Kruger on July 30, 1927 at the family home at 2917 Arlington in Lincoln. She attended Calvary Lutheran Parochial School until the 5th grade when the family moved to Sterling. She graduated from Sterling High School in 1944 and was proud to attend her 75th class reunion this past May. On June 22, 1947 she married Marion Wulf of Eagle. To this marriage five children were born.
She retired from Ameritas after 32 years of service. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eagle and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 197. Donita was a strong woman with an infectious smile and kind heart. She loved connecting with people and learning their stories. There was a soft spot in her heart for every animal that walked the earth. Many a stray cat and dog made her home their home.
She faced all life's challenges with determination, faithfulness and love. She was a caregiver to her son, Bradley, for his short 24 years of life, and to her husband Marion during his failing health. During the past nine years she has enjoyed living at The Legacy. She looked forward to getting a “blackout” on bingo days and winning a free meal ticket for her family.
Survivors include her children: Carla Petrey (Mike Donlan); Steve Wulf of Eagle; Galen Wulf of Winter Haven, FL; Cindy Torres (Dan Leibel); her grandchildren Danielle (Asher) Tubman of Eugene, OR; Erin (Luke) Dreyer of Trinity, FL; Tifini (T.J.) Olson of Murdock; Amber Wulf of Bradenton, FL; Bethani (Kodie) Whitbeck of Waverly; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Margaret Schmidt; cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; brother Wally Kruger; sister Joyce Scott; husband Marion; son, Bradley; sons-in-law Robert Petrey and Ken Torres.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1009 G Street, Eagle. Visitation 2-9 p.m. Friday with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. Memorials to church or Madonna Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.