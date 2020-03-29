March 20, 2020

Donita Bell Lindamood, age 87, of Fort Collins, CO passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Lancaster County in 1933, the eldest child of the late Andrew and Lona Bell. Until her retirement Donita was a pioneer in the telecommunications industry working with Western Electric.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was an active volunteer and early adopter of technology. Donita used those tools to support low-income tax preparation, Northern Colorado MS Society Newsletter, and other organizations as well as to stay in touch with friends locally and as far as Africa.

She had a love of animals and was an active member of the Longs Peak Dog Training Club, the Lakewood Riding Club, and a 4-H Leader. One of her favorite pastimes was to hand select and fill a box of vegetables from the local farmers markets to make wonderful meals for her family and friends at the dinner table.

Donita is survived by her husband of 65 years Lyle “Lindy”, Daughter Leigh Ann of Fort Collins, Granddaughter Rebecca (Jeff) of Fort Collins, Grandson Eric (Porsche) of Padroni and cared deeply for many other dear friends and family members.

To protect everyone during the Covid-19 outbreak, a virtual service will be held on April 8th at 5:30 pm Central Time. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com for information on how to join the service, and to send memorial donations.

To send flowers to the family of Donita Lindamood , please visit Tribute Store.