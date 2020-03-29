Dondaldeen (Donna) Zieman

Donna passed into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, 3/25. She had been in poor health for the last few years. She was born September 4, 1928 in Lincoln, NE and lived most of her life there. Donna was one of 8 children born to Charles and Jessie (Schmailzl) Bartlett; she was very close to her siblings. Donna retired from Sears in Lincoln in 1987 after 37 years on the job.