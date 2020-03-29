Dondaldeen (Donna) Zieman
September 4, 1928 - March 25, 2020
Donna passed into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, 3/25. She had been in poor health for the last few years. She was born September 4, 1928 in Lincoln, NE and lived most of her life there. Donna was one of 8 children born to Charles and Jessie (Schmailzl) Bartlett; she was very close to her siblings. Donna retired from Sears in Lincoln in 1987 after 37 years on the job.
She is survived by her loving brother Arnie Bartlett of Lincoln, NE; sisters Dorothy Beard of Seattle, WA and Daisy Knight of Escondido, CA; many nieces and nephews, friends and special friends Ken and Rhonda Hallquist. Donna was preceded in death by her infant son Johnnie Jr; baby brother Jimmy Lee; sisters Darlene and Dixie; brother Chick and her parents Charles and Jessie Bartlett.
Private family graveside service at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society. “Hugs from Home” project or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
