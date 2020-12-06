 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald William Dickey
View Comments

Donald William Dickey

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald William Dickey

December 2, 2020

Donald William Dickey, age 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Donald was born in York, Nebraska on July 19, 1934 to Roy and Velma (Hannah) Dickey.

A visitation with family will be held on December 10, 2020 from 1-3pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln with graveside services immediately following at Lincoln Memorial Park at 3pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News