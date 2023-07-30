Donald (Don) Lee Whitmire, 95, died in Lincoln on July 23, 2023. Don was born on October 8, 1927, in Sidney, NE, to Austin and Minnie (Seyfang) Whitmire. He grew up as an only child in Sunol, NE. After graduating from high school in Sidney, Don joined the Army. He was stationed in Fort Knox and played in the Army band. After leaving the Army, Don attended Hastings College where he met Lou Jean Blum of Alma, NE and married in 1951. They lived in Sidney, Alma, Phillipsburg (KS) and back to Alma in 1964 before moving to Lincoln two years ago. Don continued with service to his country in the Kansas National Guard for several years. In Alma, Don owned Whitmire's Appliance that sold and repaired TVs, appliances and other goods. They also owned the town laundromat. Don semi-retired in 1998 after selling his store but stayed active, working there for another decade. Don loved living near the Harlan County Reservoir and spent a lot of time fishing, hunting and boating with family and friends. Don is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lou Jean; daughter, Susan Whitmire Brown; and son, Jon (Linda) Whitmire, all of Lincoln; seven grandchildren: Chris Whitmire, Mike (Jessica) Whitmire, Jay (Katie) Brown, Kailee (Matt) Dow, Elly Brown, Austin Whitmire, Ethan Whitmire; six great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Kaidyn, Hannah, Van, Kendall, Aiden. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Van Whitmire; and son-in-law, David Brown. Memorial service is scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Alma. Details will be posted at aspenaftercare.com. Memorials are suggested to be directed to family to purchase a bench along the lake's Pheasant Ridge Trail walking path in front of their long-time Alma home.