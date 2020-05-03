Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Donald W. Cerveny, 94, of Wilber, NE, passed away April 30, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5th from 1 – 6 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber, NE. Private family graveside services. Memorials established to the Swanton Cemetery or the Swanton/Western Fire Department. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.