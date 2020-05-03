April 30, 2020
Donald W. Cerveny, 94, of Wilber, NE, passed away April 30, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5th from 1 – 6 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber, NE. Private family graveside services. Memorials established to the Swanton Cemetery or the Swanton/Western Fire Department. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.
