Donald W. Cerveny
Donald W. Cerveny

April 30, 2020

Donald W. Cerveny, 94, of Wilber, NE, passed away April 30, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5th from 1 – 6 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber, NE. Private family graveside services. Memorials established to the Swanton Cemetery or the Swanton/Western Fire Department. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

