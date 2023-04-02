Donald Tempelmeyer

March 13, 2023

Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Don loved to attend his grandchildren's activities ranging from dance/music recitals to sporting events. He founded ScreenCo/Cricket Sports in 1991, operating it until his retirement.

Don is survived by his wife, Kate, of Lincoln; sons Zak (Tobie) Tempelmeyer of Lincoln; Tobias (Amber) Tempelmeyer of Beatrice; Greg (Karen) Butcher of Seward, Mark (Megan) Blinde of Kearney, Tom (Valerie) Blinde of Lincoln, grandchildren Taylor Meese & Elyssa Shriner; Carter & Lexi Tempelmeyer; Teagan & Tatum Tempelmeyer; Alex, Rex & Samantha Butcher, Patience Hendrickson & Ruby Blinde; Adelyn, Brianna & Cecil Blinde. Preceded in death by his mother, Florence Reddish; father, William Tempelmeyer and daughter, Heidi Shriner.

Celebration of Life will be held in June, 2023. Donations to the Lincoln Youth Track Club and the Salvation Army Small Fry Basketball League.