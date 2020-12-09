Donald T. Teten, 86, of Talmage, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors: wife of 59 years Kathy Teten, daughter Suzanne Vitale (Blaise), Grantsburg, WI; their children: Victoria Vitale of Grantsburg, WI; Teddy Vitale of St. Peter, MN; daughter Sandra Minnick (Brian), Mesa, AZ; their children: Ian Minnick of Ann Arbor, MI and Andrew Minnick of Lincoln; other relatives and friends.