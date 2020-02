Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Donald “Shorty” Rice, 84, retired mechanical engineer of Lincoln passed away January 29, 2020. Family will receive friends from 2 - 4pm Sunday, Feb. 2, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the funeral home. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.