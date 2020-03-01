Donald Robert Nelson

February 21, 1943 – February 17, 2020

Don was born in Corvallis, Oregon on February 21, 1943 and passed away on February 17, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska, four days before his 77th birthday. He was the oldest son of Robert and Wilma (Bye) Nelson, of Seward, Nebraska. Don graduated from Seward High School in 1961 and from University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1966. Don was employed as a chemical engineer at Monsanto from 1966-1998 and University of Nebraska – Chemical Engineering Department as a senior lecturer from 1998-2006.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma Nelson. Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy Heidemann-Nelson; his brother, Gary (Luann); his five children and their spouses: Jeffrey, Michael (Marianne), Todd, Steven (Teresa), Julie (Chris Tutt); and six grandchildren: Ashley Nelson, Cole Lehman, Alex and Tyler Nelson, Hunter and Reese Tutt. He is also survived by Dorothy's two sons: John Heidemann (Karen) and Ben Heidemann (Lamen); and two grandchildren: Nathaniel and Samuel Heidemann, and a host of extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held March 17, 2020 at 10 am, St Andrew's Episcopal Church, Seward NE. Graveside and inurnment will follow at Greenwood cemetery, Seward. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Seward for “Laundry Love”. This mission invites low-income people to a monthly gathering at the local laundromat to do their wash at no cost. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Service information St. Andrew's Espicopal Church

1014 N. 6th St

Seward, NE 68434 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Celebration of Life begins. Greenwood Cemetery

1400 N. 2nd Street

Seward, NE 68434 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Graveside Service and Inurnment begins.