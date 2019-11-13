{{featured_button_text}}
Donald “Red” Schernikau

August 4, 1935 - November 9, 2019

Donald “Red” Schernikau, age 84 years, of Seward formerly of Beaver Crossing, born Aug. 4, 1935, passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Beaver Crossing, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward, with Monsignor Robert Tucker and Father Maurice Current con-celebrating Mass. Graveside service and inurnment: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Calvary Cemetery, Beaver Crossing. Memorials to the Schernikau family for future designations. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com

Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Sunday, November 17, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
401 Dimery Ave
Beaver Crossing, NE 68313
Nov 17
Rosary
Sunday, November 17, 2019
7:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
401 Dimery Ave
Beaver Crossing, NE 68313
Nov 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, November 18, 2019
10:30AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
152 Pinewood Ave
Seward, NE 68434
Nov 18
Lunch following service
Monday, November 18, 2019
11:30AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
152 Pinewood Ave
Seward, NE 68434
Nov 18
Graveside Service and Inurnment
Monday, November 18, 2019
2:00PM
Calvary Cemetery
3942 Pioneers Road
Beaver Crossing, NE 68313
