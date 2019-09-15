Donald Ray Herrington

February 11, 1936 – September 9, 2019
Donald Herrington, 83, of Lincoln, passed away September 9, 2019. He was born February 11, 1936 to Gladys and Louis Herrington in Plattsmouth, NE. Don was a retired fireman.
Don is survived by his wife, Kathryn “Kathy” of 66 years. In that time, they enjoyed many years travelling as a family and later in life as a couple on their motorcycle. He will be missed by daughters; Shelly (Jim) Portis of Lincoln, NE; Donna Shepard of Lincoln, NE; Julie (Jim) Meyer of Lincoln, NE; son; Mike Herrington of Bennington, NE. Don was blessed with 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Howard (Sonny) Herrington of Fremont, CA; twin Ronald Herrington of Lincoln, NE; Robert (Barbara) Herrington of Syracuse, NE as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; Sister Beverly Rice; sisters in law Delores “Tootie” Herrington and Patty Herrington and a son in law, Thomas Shepard.
A Celebration of Don's Life will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street with Pastor Mike Kidder officiating. Cremation, no visitation. Private graveside services. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Don's memory at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com
