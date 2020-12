Donald Ray Cody passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at age 95. Born September 25, 1925 in Nebraska City, NE to Julia and Thomas Cody. He married Roberta Hazel Klein in April, 1950. He enlisted in the United States Navy in October of 1942, and served until December, 1968 when he retired with the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. Don had a wonderful wit and sense of humor and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.