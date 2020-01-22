Donald Pishna, 75, of Eagle, passed away January 17, 2020 in Waverly. Visitation to be held Thursday, Jan. 23. 2020, from 4-7 pm with family present from 5:30-6:30pm at Roper & Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street, Waverly, NE. Celebration of Life to be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 24, 2020, at Roper & Sons Waverly Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.