December 5, 1937 - January 26, 2020

Donald M. Haase, 82, of Waverly, passed away January 26, 2020. Born December 5, 1937 in Prairie Home, NE to Albert F. “Pat” and Ruth E. (Hall) Haase. Donald served in the U. S. Army Reserves for six years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Waverly. Donald retired in 1993 after 24 years as Director of Computer Operations for Woodmen Accident and Life.

Family members include his nieces and nephews Rhonda (Bob) Lewis, Plano, TX, Paula (Jared) Whittemore, Conifer, CO, Diane (Scott) Bloch, Greenwood, NE, Rob (Karen) Balogh, Aurora, CO, David Haase, Omaha, NE; sister-in-law Evelyn Haase, Ashland, NE; and many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Freeman Haase and sister Margaret Balogh.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday (2-7-20) First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly with Pastor Jacob Cloud officiating. Burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday (2-6-20) at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street, Waverly. Memorials to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly, NE 68462. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

