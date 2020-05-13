Donald Lee Tanner (81), passed away May 8, 2020. At his home in Punta Gorda, FL, surrounded by his family. Don was a United States Navy Veteran. Member of the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA). A Northeast Rocket, Class of 56, and an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy. Member of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, Kiwanis, Legion, and Elks. Avid member of the local Corvette Club.