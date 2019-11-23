June 17, 1931 - November 20, 2019
Donald Lee Kramer, 88, of Lincoln, passed away November 20, 2019, born June 17, 1931 in Clatonia, NE to Fred and Irma (Schmidt) Kramer. Donald enjoyed playing bingo, watching sports, spending time outdoors and with his family, as well as, playing with his “little runt” GiGi.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Kyle) Rima, grandchildren, Danielle Mahloch-Hicks (Bryan Hicks), Todd Rima, Melissa Rima, great grandchildren, TeJzha Lynch, Miyé Hicks, Alyice Hicks, Bryan Hicks, Jr, brother, Robert (Alyce) Kramer, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lucille, daughter Jennifer, and grandson, Tanner Fosler.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NEVisitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral HomeBurial at Lincoln Memorial Park Memorials may be given to the family for Miyé's Atxia- Telangiectasia Treatment. Condolences at metcalffuneralservices.com