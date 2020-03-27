August 26, 1937 - March 25, 2020

Donald Lee Burgess, Sr., 82, formerly of Table Rock, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born on August 26, 1937 to Orville and Ethel (Wolfe) Burgess in DeWitt, Nebraska. He was born and raised in DeWitt through the 5th grade. His family then moved to Lincoln where he graduated from Lincoln High School. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1959 and then the U.S. Army Reserves until 1962. Don worked as a load operator at Martin Marietta Aggregates in DuBois, retiring in 2002.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #5289 and the American Legion Post in DuBois, Nebraska. Donald enjoyed being with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and being with his friends. Don enjoyed driving around with his favorite companion Babe, just driving around the country side and doing some sight seeing.