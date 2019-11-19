Donald L. Poppe
December 18, 1933 – November 15, 2019
Preceded in death by son, James S. Survived by wife, Carol L.; son, Dean E.; daughter, Angela L. Applegate (Ben); two granddaughters, Lily and Neela; brother, Larry (Connie); nieces, nephews and many friends.
Family will receive friends Thursday, November 21st from 10-11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by a funeral service at 11am. Family Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. www.heafeyheafey.com