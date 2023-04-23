March 28, 1942—April 14, 2023

Donald L. Katt, 81 of Lincoln, passed away April 14, 2023. Don served in the Army during the Vietnam War, and was a clerk at the USPS for almost 40 years.

Don is survived by his sons and grandchildren: Rick (wife, Wanda; children: Isaac, Jeremiah and Jadyn), Jeff (wife, Kendra; children: Haely and Taylor) Katt and Ryan Katt. And his brother and sisters: Charlene (Dean) Minchow, Carol Katt and Alan Katt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

