August 26, 1932 - September 26, 2019
Donald L. Hobbs, 87, of Lincoln, passed away September 26, 2019. Born August 26, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to Zacheus and Alta (Fields) Hobbs. Don was an active member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, a founding member of the Babe Ruth Baseball program, serving as coach, secretary and eventually director.
He also coached for many years; American Legion baseball, City Recreation baseball, eventually becoming director of City Rec baseball. Don coached Lincoln's youth in other capacities as well. He was an alumni of Hastings College and UNL (Masters degree). He had a 41 year career as a teacher and elementary school principal in Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
Don was a longtime member of Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP) and a lifelong Husker fan. He was married to the love of his life, Joan C. (Appleby) Hobbs, for 64 years.
Family members include daughters Susan (Kyle) Trygg, Omaha, Betsy (David) Harrison, London, England; son Brian Hobbs, Lincoln; grandchildren Katie (Jim) Hossack, Bellevue, Emily Trygg (fiancé Max Buettner), Lincoln, Maggie (Juan Manuel) Franco, Lugo, Spain, Isaac Harrison, London, England; great-grandson Luca Franco, Lugo, Spain. Preceded in death by his wife Joan; son Tim; sister Dora Wilson.
Celebration of Don's life will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday (10-17-19) at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 East Pointe Rd. with Pastor Jeff Warrick officiating. Memorials to the church. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.