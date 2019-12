Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Donald L. Hartwig, 88, of Lincoln, passed away November 27, 2019. He was born April 2, 1931 in Paxton, NE to Carl and Gladys Hartwig. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Bonnie; son, Rod Hartwig and daughter, Tammy Narducci.