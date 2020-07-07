Donald L. Halferty
View Comments

Donald L. Halferty

{{featured_button_text}}

May 15, 1930 - July 4, 2020

Donald L. Halferty, 90, of Lincoln, passed away July 4, 2020. Born May 15, 1930 in Lincoln, NE to Lloyd and Edith Halferty. Donald served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired truck driver and a member of V.F.W. Post #7722.

Family members include his children Dana (Julie) Halferty, Stewartville, MN and Randall (Sandy) Munkirs, Hattiesburg, MS; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Bonnie.

Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (7-9-20) Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street. Please meet at gate #2. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Donald Halferty, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News