May 15, 1930 - July 4, 2020
Donald L. Halferty, 90, of Lincoln, passed away July 4, 2020. Born May 15, 1930 in Lincoln, NE to Lloyd and Edith Halferty. Donald served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired truck driver and a member of V.F.W. Post #7722.
Family members include his children Dana (Julie) Halferty, Stewartville, MN and Randall (Sandy) Munkirs, Hattiesburg, MS; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Bonnie.
Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (7-9-20) Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street. Please meet at gate #2. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
