Donald L. Halferty, 90, of Lincoln, passed away July 4, 2020. Born May 15, 1930 in Lincoln, NE to Lloyd and Edith Halferty. Donald served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired truck driver and a member of V.F.W. Post #7722.