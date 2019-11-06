{{featured_button_text}}

October 18, 1934 - November 4, 2019

Donald Lee Duff, 85 of Lincoln died November 4, 2019. Born October 18, 1934 in Grand Island, NE, the son of Orville and Gladys Duff. He married Norma Jean Schnuelle on November 10, 1957.

Survivors: Norma (Jean) Duff, Sons, Mark (Annette), Craig (Joni), Pat (Sue), daughter-in-law Laurie. 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Dave.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. After losing their son Dave to pancreatic cancer, Don would be honored that any memorials be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancanorg).

