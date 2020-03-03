July 15, 1929 - February 28, 2020

Donald L. Crews, 90, Lincoln, died Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born July 15, 1929 in Racine, WI to Charles and Anna (Light) Crews. Donald owned and operated Financial Concepts as a financial planner. He was a Korean War veteran and a member of VFW, Post 131 and American Legion, Post 3.

Family includes: children, Karalyn Neville, Lincoln, NE, D. Steven Crews, Bowden, ND and Ann MacKenzie, Elkhorn, NE; grandchildren, Christopher St. Pierre, Lincoln, NE, Cameron Collingsworth, Elkhorn, NE, Branden Collingsworth, Omaha, NE, Patrick Crews, Bowden, ND, Heather Larson, Linton, ND and Rachel Crews, Bowden, ND; great grandchildren, Madison Collingsworth, Emily Collingsworth, Suvi St. Pierre, Henry Collingsworth and Ada Collingsworth; sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Worrall, Knoxville, IA; brother, Daniel Crews, Pershing, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Susan Crews, brothers, Charles and Phillip Crews and sister, Doris Johnson.

Funeral service will be 1:30pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Roper & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in memory of Susan Crews. Condolences online at RoperAndSons.com

