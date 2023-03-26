Donald Karl Venema

February 9, 1926 - March 20, 2023

Donald Karl Venema, age 97 of Lincoln, NE, passed away on March 20, 2023, at the Journey House in Lincoln, NE. He was born on February 9, 1926 in Terril, IA to Uilke and Teresa Venema. He attended and graduated from Presentation Academy High School in Wittemore, IA in May 1944. Don joined the United States Army during World War 2 on August 16, 1944 and was Honorable Discharged on July 5, 1946.

He attended Peru State College from 1946 to 1948 where he studied Pre-Engineering. He worked for the Federal government with the Soil Conservation in Syracuse, NE from August 9, 1948 until his retirement on January 3, 1985. Don enjoyed playing cards and being on his computer. He married Aladeen Baucke on September 26, 1949 and to this union, 5 children were born.

He is survived by sons Dennis (Maggie) Venema, Spring, TX, David (Barb) Venema, Lincoln, NE, Danny Venema, South Lake Tahoe, CA, daughters Diane Harrison, Apopka, FL, Debra (Jay) Cohn, Leesburg, FL. 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Aladeen and son-in-law Bill Harrison, 3 sisters from California and their spouses.

A private family ceremony will be scheduled for later in the year.