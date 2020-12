Donald Joseph Berger II, 67, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 surrounded by family.He was born to parents Donald J. Berger Sr. and Mary L. Berger, on October 1st, 1953 in Wichita, KS. Donald grew up in Bloomfield, NE and graduated from Norfolk High School. He received an Associate Degree in Data Processing from Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College.