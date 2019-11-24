Donald John Gropp
April 23, 1944 - November 20, 2019
Donald John Gropp I, age 75 of Lincoln, passed away November 20, 2019. He was born April 23, 1944 to Henry and Marjorie (Striker) Gropp.
Don is survived by his children and spouses, Donna Gropp-Irons, Donald (Pete) & Wendy Gropp II, Darin & Jessica Gropp, Duane & Tina Gropp, and Katherine Gropp.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, 11-25-2019, Ebenezer Congregational Church, 801 "B" Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be 2 to 5 pm, Sunday, Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln and one hour before services Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery, Denton. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.