Donald James Fiedler
View Comments

Donald James Fiedler

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald James Fiedler

August 13, 1937 - April 18, 2020

Donald Fiedler, 92, passed away April 18, 2020. He was married to his wife for 69 years. Together they raised 10 children and had 30 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Ann (Tom) Van Develder, Bob (Ann) Fiedler, John, Ellen (Dale) Niebuhr, Margaret Quinn, Nancy DeVoe, Lucy (Jim) Clark, Jim (Tammy) Fiedler and Mary Garaghty and his grand and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Patricia, daughter Carol, and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Donald Fiedler, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News