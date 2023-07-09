Donald J. Wenzl

July 10, 1932 - May 28, 2023

Don was born on July 10, 1932 on the farm South of Tecumseh, NE. Parents were Leo (Sr) and Christine (Christen) Wenzl. His siblings were; Louis, Paul, James, Mary Ann and Leo (Jr). A "big surprise" to everyone (including the doctor) came just minutes after he was born, when his twin sister, Bernice, came into the world. Needless to say, it was a difficult time in the 30s and even more difficult to raise 7 children when the oldest was not yet 7 years old. For example, electricity did not arrive on this farm until 1947 (15 years later). Water and indoor plumbing not until 1956 (24 years later). After Don and his twin were born came Herbert (Father Luke), David and Tony.

Don and his siblings attended country school and also Saint Anthony's Grade School in Steinauer 4+ (dirt) miles to the South. Walking to and from school was normal, as well as morning and evening farm chores.

After graduating from Steinauer High school, Don joined the Navy and was stationed out of Jacksonville, Florida, for 4 years.

The Navy was the foundation of his lifelong occupation.

He then went to a trade school In Omaha. What may have been his first Job, was being a body-man for Mart Doran & Son Body & Paint Shop in downtown Lincoln. He also learned how to run the paint gun. Mart Doran loved Don's work so much that he hid extra cash under a tin can each week for him. Don became manager for Randolph Olds Body shop before opening a new business of his own in 1970 in the block South of 62nd and Havelock.

After a few years in business, he built a new, State-of-the-art body shop Just 2 blocks North of his original site in Havelock. Today, it is very well known and well operated by his son, Marty and wife Kelli. Don so loved what had evolved over the years that he was still up there doing what little he could only a few years ago before he just couldn't do it anymore, a contrast to when he lived in Belmont in the Mid 60's working many night hours and week-ends fixing cars in his 1-stall garage in addition to his regular job. If people want to know how to become successful in life this is one example of how it can be done.

In the 1960's, Don provided a place to stay for a younger brother and helped him find a job.This sharing with others continues on years later with many step-grandchildren who desperately needed help with lodging & support (including 1 who is still there).

He and wife Barbara of many years, very successfully raised 4 children. Don Jr, Deb, Marty, and Ginger (3 live in Lincoln and 1 in Kansas City). They are to be proud of!

Many people were not aware of Don having a twin. If they did, they would learn that there was a special bond between

them from birth & growing up together on the farm, going (walking) to school, having the same teachers and graduating together. They each had 4 (wonderful) children. When Bernice became ill not many years ago, Don promised her a final resting place, next to where he and his wife would be someday. This "provided her some comfort", her children would later say.

A very short obituary on May 31 did not mention a place for burial. As it turned out he was buried in Fairview Cemetery, a very nice cemetery, but not the same cemetery as planned with his twin sister, but rather where his step-people are buried. Sad to say, but as the story started with a "big surprise", so it ends???

By the way, tomorrow, July 10, "the Twins" would be "91" "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" to Don & Bernice.