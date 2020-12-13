Donald J. Mathes, 96, Lincoln, passed away on December 10, 2020. He was born June 13, 1924. Donald married Lois Barney on April 16, 1950. Veteran of WWII. Don was a trust officer and state investment officer. After retiring Don was the investment officer for First Nebraska Trust Company for 4 years, where he also was a director for 15 years. He enjoyed golf, bridge, and gardening.