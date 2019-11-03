February 14, 1945 - October 28, 2019
Donald J. Hanley, 74 of Lincoln, passed away October 28, 2019. Don was born on February 14, 1945, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Glen and Elsie (Dorrell) Hanley.
Don is survived by his brother Jerald (wife Shirley) Hanley, step sister Anne (Jack Conway) Beaurivage and step brother Louis (wife Jackie) Beau and nephews Shawn and Kevin Hanley.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln with Father Thomas MacLean officiating. www.bmlfh.com