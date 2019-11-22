November 20, 2019
Donald J. Gropp I, age 75, Lincoln, died 11-20-2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, 11-25-2019, Ebenezer Congregational Church, 801 "B" Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be 2 to 5 pm, Sunday, Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln and one hour before services Monday at the church. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
To send flowers to the family of Donald I, please visit Tribute Store.