June 6, 1945 - October 26, 2019
Donald Harold Pillsworth was born in Brampton, Ontario Canada on June 6, 1945 to Elbert and Mary (Rutledge) Pillsworth. Don married Judy Dunham on June 18, 1966. Don worked as an auto mechanic and he raced dirt bikes in his spare time. They have two children, Stacey and Terry. Don loved to restore old cars and make them new again. He was a perfectionist and he was admired by many for his work. Don would like to be remembered for all the work he did for many of the car restorations for his friends through the years. He enjoyed doing things for people and loved having his family around.
Family members include his wife of 53 years; daughter, Stacey Kuchcicki, Woodstock, GA; son, Terry Pillsworth, Lincoln; 4 granddaughters, 6 great-granddaughters, 2 step great-granddaughters; sister, Linda Nance, Austin, TX; step sister, Debbie Broadway, AR. Don is preceded in death by his parents; step sister, Carol Thomas; nephew, Chase Broadway.
Memorial Service will be on Friday, November 1st at 2:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 6800 Pine Lake Road, Lincoln. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com