Donald H. Steinegger, 87, Lincoln passed away March 15, 2023. Born January 1, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI, to Henry and Laura (Koester) Steinegger. Donald retired from the University of Nebraska Lincoln as Professor of Horticulture. Well known in the community as a longtime panelist on Nebraska Public Media's Backyard Farmer. He was a member of the St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church.