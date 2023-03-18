Donald H. Steinegger
January 1, 1936 - March 15, 2023
Donald H. Steinegger, 87, Lincoln passed away March 15, 2023. Born January 1, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI, to Henry and Laura (Koester) Steinegger. Donald retired from the University of Nebraska Lincoln as Professor of Horticulture. Well known in the community as a longtime panelist on Nebraska Public Media's Backyard Farmer. He was a member of the St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church.
Family members include his wife Susan; daughters Cathleen Steinegger, Toronto, Ontario, CA, and Carolmarie Steinegger (Tom Kelley), Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren Bryce, Mya, Anna, and Emily. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bernice Brekke, Betty Pritzlaff, and Marion Schreihart.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am Tuesday (3-21-23) St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church, 1309 R Street. Memorials to St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com