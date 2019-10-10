{{featured_button_text}}

August 17, 1939 - October 8, 2019

Donald Grieser passed away on October 8, 2019, at The Woodlands Memory Care in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born on August 17, 1939, in Adams, Nebraska to Buck and Vi Grieser. U.S. Army Veteran. Ret. Captain, Nebraska State Patrol.

Survivors include his wife Pat; son Russell (Laura) Grieser; daughter Cheryl Grieser; grandchildren Abby (Josh) Lydic, Mallory Grieser, Joshua Freeman, and Elizabeth Freeman; sister Dianne Tricoglou.

Services will be Saturday October 12 at 11am at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Graveside Service at 2:00 p.m. Highland Cemetery, Adams, NE. Memorials to Eastridge Presbyterian Church or to The Alzheimer's Association. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

