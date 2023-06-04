Donald Gene Harvey

May 22, 1939 - May 31, 2023

Donald Gene Harvey, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Donald was born in Seward, Nebraska on May 22, 1939 to Richard Lee Harvey and Marjorie Fern (Edwards) Harvey. He served in the United States Army in Alaska during the Vietnam War for three years. He married Virginia Roseberry on January 23, 1966. They stayed married for 54 years until her passing in 2020. Together they had a daughter Kimberly Duncan. Donald work at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for 45 years before retiring.

He was an avid Husker fan. He helped to coach Special Olympics for six years. Together, him and Virginia loved to travel. In their adventures they went to Husker games in Hawaii, Florida, and California.

He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marjorie, along with his wife Virginia.

He is survived by his beloved cat Tigger, sister Janet Otto of Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter Kimberly (Larry) Duncan of Lincoln, brother and sister-in-law Roger and Irene Roseberry of Omaha, grandchildren Dustin (Tish) Duncan, Nicholas Duncan, and Zachary (Jesica) Duncan, all of Lincoln; and seven great-grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.

Memorials in care of the family.

Memorial Services 10:00 am, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Holy Savior Lutheran Church 4710 N. 10th St. Lincoln.

Family requests casual red or Husker red attire.